COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A 27-year-old woman died early Friday morning after a head-on crash with a semi-truck.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the US 190 bypass south of Copperas Cove, according to David Roberts with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The woman, identified as Abigail Smith, was driving a Ford passenger car eastbound when the car drove onto the wrong side of the road and crashed into the oncoming semi-truck just west of Old Copperas Cove Rd., Roberts said.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured, according to Roberts.

