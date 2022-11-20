Woman dies in Saturday evening Lampasas crash

Stephanie Diane Clements, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas DPS.

A woman lost her life after crashing into another car in a deadly crash Saturday, according to Texas DPS Troopers.

Around 3:46 p.m., Stephanie Diane Clements, 68, was driving a 2017 Mercedes while traveling northbound on US 281. Clements lost control of the Mercedes and crossed the center stripe into the southbound lane, according to Texas DPS Troopers.

The car hit the front of an Audi driven by an unidentified 48-year-old man from Austin, according to Texas DPS Troopers. The Audi sedan was traveling southbound on US 281 toward the Mercedes.

Clements was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas DPS. The driver and passenger of the Audi were taken to Scott and White Hospital in Temple with serious injuries.

Texas DPS would like to remind all drivers to always slow down during inclement weather. Wet and/or icy roadways pose a hazard to all motorists. Lowering your speed greatly can reduce the probability of being involved in a traffic crash, according to Texas DPS.