One woman dies following Saturday car crash in Temple, police say

The driver of the second car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — A car crash Saturday has left one woman dead, according to the Temple Police Department.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers received a call from the 3100 block of N Third Street for a crash involving two cars, according to police.

When officers arrived, police say, they found one female driver dead at the scene. The driver of the second car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.