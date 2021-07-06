Woman dies after being struck by semitruck in Milam County

The 29-year-old woman was on the shoulder along US 79 when the semitruck drifted onto the shoulder and killed her early Tuesday morning.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A 29-year-old woman died Tuesday after being struck by a semitruck that drifted onto the shoulder of the road along US 79 in Milam County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to Texas DPS, a disabled 1997 Honda Civic was parked on the eastbound shoulder of US 79 near Gause and was being jump started by a truck. The drivers of the Honda and the truck were standing near the hood of the Honda while trying to jump start it.

A passenger of the truck, identified as Stephanie Louisa Torres-Herrera was standing behind the truck of the Honda, searching for something in the trunk, officials said. That's when a semitruck, traveling eastbound, drifted onto the shoulder and struck Herrera.

Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The drivers of the semitruck and Honda sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Per an investigating Trooper, visibility was limited due to heavy fog in the area.