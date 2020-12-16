Woman fires gun in Fort Hood home, pleads guilty to endangering child

Emily Pait, 31, admitted to endangering children when she fired a gun inside her Fort Hood home Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer

Pait pleaded guilty to one count of endangering a child and one count of deadly conduct when she appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske. By pleading guilty, Pait admitted that on March 10 she discharged a pistol inside her home that was occupied by two children.

The bullet penetrated an interior wall and went into an adjoining home where her neighbor’s child was at the time. All of the children are under the age of 15. None of the children were injured.

Pait faces up to 10 years in federal prison. She remains on bond pending sentencing. Sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

Military Police Investigations (MPI) on Fort Hood conducted this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney MAJ Aaron Salter are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.