UPDATE: The woman was found hiding in the field of grass and was arrested. More details to follow.

Original Story:

Temple Police were searching for a woman after a high speed chase that started in Coryell County.

Officers said the woman was driving a stolen van at approximately 100 miles per hour. They believe she ditched the van near a Dollar General store on the 11000 block of Highway 36.

A helicopter was called in to assist a search in a nearby tall grassy area.

