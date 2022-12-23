x
Woman found shot to death in Killeen

The 47-year-old victim was found in the backyard of a home on Stetson Ave.
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen police.

The victim, Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was found lying in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Stetson Ave. a little before 1:30 a.m., police said.

Police said she had one gunshot wound. A Justice of the Peace pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police did not name any suspects.

Anyone with information about the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Police said this was the 20th murder in Killeen in 2022.

