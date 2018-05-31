A Bellmead man is in the McLennan County Jail for his alleged role in seriously injuring and holding a woman captive in mid-May.

On May 17, police said they received a report of a 25-year-old woman had been assaulted.

Police met with the victim and found she had suffered multiple broken ribs and a black eye. They also told the incident happened two days prior on May 15 but the victim told authorities she had to wait for the suspect, 35-year-old Joseph Salazar to fall asleep.

Within those two days, the victim said she was being held against her will and her phone was broken to prevent a call for help. She was also kneed in the ribs causing serious injury, police said.

Once Salazar fell asleep, the victim left the home and got help from family to take her to a hospital.

On May 29, Salazar was arrested by Waco Police Department and transported to the McLennan County Jail.

He was booked on several charges including warrants obtained by the Bellmead Police Department for the following charges:

Class A Misdemeanor Unlawful Restraint

Class A Misdemeanor Interference with Emergency Call

2nd Degree Felony Aggravated Assault Family Violence.

