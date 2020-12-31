Woman gets caught in crossfire in Killeen shooting, police continue search for suspect

Detectives arrested Zaveon Hakhem Cummings, 18. The search continues for Emilio Terrazas, 19, both from Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of S WS Young Drive in reference to a shooting and a female victim on December 6 at about 12:38 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had suffered from a gunshot wound by an unknown person. It was reported that the victim arrived at the business and parked when a red Chevrolet car parked near the victim and a man exited the vehicle.

A second vehicle, a gray 4 Dr Hatchback, parked several spots away on the opposite side of the victim’s vehicle and two males exited. The two males from the gray hatchback started to shoot at the male from the red car. The woman was caught in the crossfire. Both the gray vehicle and the red vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Through the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division were able to identify the males from the gray hatchback.

On December 23, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Zaveon Hakhem Cummings, 18, and Emilio Terrazas, 19, both from Killeen for aggravated assault.

On December 30, Cummings was found and arrested by members of the US Marshals Service – Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in 18000 Block of Live Oak Trail, Tomball Texas.

In addition to the arrest warrant for aggravated assault, Terrazas is a person of interest in connection with the shooting on Alma Drive that happened on December 27.

Terrazas is described a Hispanic male, 6’ and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is armed and dangerous.

Detectives ask that anyone who may know the whereabouts of Emilio Terrazas to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.