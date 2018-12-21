KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday and she crossed IH 14 in Killeen, officials said.

According to police, Sherrika Abrams, 38, left the area near the CVS pharmacy parking lot on Trimmier just after 7:30 p.m and walked toward I-14 across three lanes of traffic when she was hit by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Officers found Abrams lying in the road. She was taken to Seton Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Police said Abrams failed to yield right of way to the driver of the truck.

The driver stopped to help Abrams and cooperated with investigators, police said. The driver will not be charged.

