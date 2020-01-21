HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas —

A Harker Heights woman hit a police officer with a wine bottle after a fight with her mother on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of East Iowa St. where they found a mother and daughter fighting. They attempted to calm the situation but the daughter elbowed one of the officers and hit him with the bottle.

Sidney Lock, 22, was arrested for assault on a public servant, assault with bodily injury to a family member, and interference with emergency communication.

She was taken to the Bell County Jail with bonds of $100,000 for the assault on a public servant and $5,000 each for the other two charges.

The Officer involved has returned to duty.

