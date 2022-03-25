Waco's Black Daisy inspires radical women to do exceptional things

Black Daisy has become a mecca for independent entrepreneurial women with "radical" dreams of succeeding in Waco.

WACO, Texas — For International Women's Month, 6 News is presenting a series titled "I Am Woman," which will highlight the exceptional women right here in Central Texas. These women have stories, goals and obstacles they have overcome in order to get where they are and give back to the community.

Sthefanie Welch is the owner of Waco's Black Daisy, located at 1124 Washington Ave. Black Daisy has become a mecca for independent entrepreneurial women with "radical" dreams of succeeding in Waco.

Welch has made it her mission to let Waco know that the Black Daisy is more than just a space for rad clothing; they are about rad women too.

"A radical woman is every woman. Every woman that walks through the doors of Black Daisy is a radical woman in my eyes," she said.

Her Waco location has become a safe haven for women and women-owned businesses since opening its doors in July 2020.

Before her Waco location, she opened her first store in China Spring four years ago. Her Waco location is home to over 32 different women-owned boutiques. Welch said it all started with a need for more representation in fashion.

At a very young age, Welch was inspired by fashion. Her grandma owned a boutique 50 years ago and Welch would go to the fashion district with her grandmother in Los Angeles to get items for their boutique. There, is how she found her love for fashion.

"Growing up going to boutiques I never really found number one, my size in anything but number two my style. So I wanted to have something that had inclusive style and inclusive sizing for all women, " Welch said.

Welch said as a woman in the small business world, she would often feel left out and moving to Waco didn't make it better at first. That was also a reason for her building Black Daisy so that she could help bring all walks of life of women together who shared the same experiences.

As a minority-owned business in Waco, the pressures were also seen.

"I recently heard a statistic that said something like, less than three percent of business are owned by Latinos here in Waco, TX. So, I'm not going to lie, it was a little hard, a little overwhelming to know that not only did I look different, but it seemed like I had a less chance than other owners."

Even with this obstacle, Welch said that didn't stop her from inspiring her community and she still thrived to make a difference. Even during the pandemic when the foot traffic to the store wasn't at its best.

"I think that people are like, 'the pandemic is over, small businesses don't need us.' No, we still need you guys strongly."

Hardships and a pandemic still haven't stopped Welch from being an inspiration to other women who still apply and booth at Black Daisy. Like 13-year-old entrepreneur Ally Denson.

"My mom started her own busines, and then got me in contact with Sthefanie to start my own booth. It makes me feel empowered. Every time I walk in here I always get a smile because of how colorful and safe I feel in here," she said.

The safe environment and inspiration will continue to live on in the positive space of the Black Daisy.

"I hope people see the Black Daisy again as a safe place, but also a place that was real, raw and honest and a true space for women to be themselves."

The shop is open Tuesday through Friday from Noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. *