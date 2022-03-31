Woman I Am | Transgender activist talks identity, inspiration, making waves in Central Texas

Perdue has always made a conscious effort to be a voice for the community. This is her story as a transgender woman in Central Texas.

For International Women's Month, 6 News is presenting a series titled "I Am Woman," which will highlight the exceptional women right here in Central Texas. These women have stories, goals and obstacles they have overcome in order to get where they are and give back to the community.

As Women's History Month comes to an end, 6 News Digital met up with Copperas Cove transgender activist Stephanie Perdue.

Perdue has always been active in the LGBT+ community, especially when living in Austin. Perdue says that her activism truly started in 2017 with the Texas Bathroom Bill.

"I went to see the hearing on the bathroom bill and just kind of felt bad with the work, all the legislators that were there on a committee. I was invited to go and talk. So I went to talk to them for like an hour or two. It was then that one of the Democrats who was still in support of the bill was guided by his Catholic faith to talk to me. We had a good conversation. A conversation that he said was a first as he had never met a transgender person before. So I decided that I was going to make sure that nobody in the house and nobody in the government could say that they hadn't met one of us before by going to every office and that's what I did," she said.

Since then Perdue has made a conscious effort to be a voice for the transgender community. Just last year she spoke in Austin about another bill close to her heart.

Perdue was among hundreds of activists and allies who went to speak against House Bill 25 last year. The now passed bill was for Texas transgender youth to compete in public school sports under their biological sex.

In the beginning of the year, Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have again been in the news for legislation against the LGBT+ community. This time with investigating medical treatments and families of transgender teens in Texas.

"This is totally unnecessary. It's discriminatory. And it feels very much like it's just throwing red meat at the base, given it's an election year for them and trying to get votes on the backs of people that are in marginalized communities. Trans people have been around for years, people have been getting life-saving healthcare like this for years... I know people who've really had some stress levels going through the roof because of this right now. But I think in the end they’ll win, it just means we are going to have to keep fighting like we've been able to do for years," Perdue said.

Even with these obstacles in the road, Perdue continues to make those calls and get her voice heard and bills like these don't stop her from realizing the goal.

"We have had some bad ones come through and we keep working against those things, but I feel like we're being heard," Perdue said. This has ultimately inspired her to continue to fight.

Being able to find those who are accepting and are going through the same struggles has allowed her to understand her identity and become more comfortable in her skin.

"I think being visible is the biggest way to making a change in the world... It took me a long time to accept myself. I used to suffer from imposter syndrome. It took time to realize that even though I have had a different experience than most women have had, it doesn't make me less than... there's a lot of variety of who women are. I was just raised differently in the aspects of that than they were... but being a woman means sisterhood and when we come together we can do some amazing things," she said.

Her latest joy has been finding happiness in her community pride committee in Kempner which she serves as a member of the board.

"I think the biggest thing about having moved up here from Austin, was finding my community which was a hard thing to do, which I have found. We've actually just this last year formed a pride committee and actually have a center out in Kempner where we even have a youth group that’s set up. I have become very active with the pride committee. That's been a lot of where I have focused my activism because I feel like it gives me a place to connect with an organized community here in Central Texas. I'm starting to connect with my LGBT siblings in the area, which is very, very good and important for me," Perdue said.

The pride committee has allowed her to make impactful moves right in her own backyard. With queer proms, allyship meetings and even an upcoming pride festival, being active continues to bring her happiness and others awareness to the community.

"I want people who are not part of my community to realize, we're just people just like them, you know, everybody has similarities... I'm not taking anything away from you. I'm just asking for the same things that you have. We should celebrate our differences and it is okay to not understand. The problem for me is when people start hating on people because of those differences. For my LGBT community, I just want them to realize we are here. We've always been everywhere and it's okay to not want to be out, but it's okay to be out as well. And that those people who can't stand up, we are here for those people too," she said.

Perdue believes that her experiences and her journey has made her realize that Central Texas every day is becoming more accepting. Her journey has just started and it's far from over. Perdue says these days, she continues to make strides with her newfound family and she continues to stay active in politics by making those calls and bringing issues to the forefront.

"I think I leave a mark every day by just being myself. Like I said, I don't run out the door saying 'hey I'm a Transgender woman,' but I don’t try to hide it either. So I know when they meet me they may not know what that means. Either way, I think that by meeting somebody, that's a little different whose just living their life... I think it makes a difference in their minds. And it's kind of funny because like I said, this is my life. Like here I am as this activist but at the same time, I'm not an activist every single day." Perdue explained, "I don't go around screaming like, 'hey, you gotta do this.' 'You gotta do that.' It's a matter of balance. You gotta know, when to have a fight and when to just live your life and let people see that you just want to be the same person they are."

