KILLEEN, Texas — A woman is in critical condition following a car accident at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Elms Road in Killeen.

The female passenger was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White, while the male driver and five children were transported by ambulance, according to Killeen police.

The preliminary investigation found that a gray Dodge Charger and black Mercedes Benz were traveling northbound "at a high rate of speed" on W.S. Young Drive, according the police.

A Dodge Journey, in which the injured woman, man and children were traveling, was driving southbound on W.S. Young and was in the turning lane to make a left turn.

When the driver turned at the intersection at W.S. Young and Elms Road, the Charger struck the passenger side of the Journey. The impact caused the Journey to drift and strike a signal light pole. The Charger then struck the Mercedes Benz.

The male driver and female passenger of the Charger were taken to Seton Medical Center with minor injuries. The male driver and female passenger of the Mercedes Benz reported no injures.

Killeen police asks that any witnesses contact Investigating Officer Matt Smith at 254-501-8800.

Also on KCENTV.com

Health department warns San Antonio rodeo attendees to get tested after possible exposure to rabid cow

US, Taliban sign peace agreement aimed at ending America's longest war

Temple fire says no one is hurt after house fire on San Jacinto Road

Beads of courage, meds stolen from 1-year-old cancer patient in town for treatment returned

Killeen police reports slight crime increase in 2019