Woman injured in Copperas Cove during officer-involved shooting was youngest person ever convicted of capital murder in Texas

Lacresha Murray was convicted twice for the death of 2-year-old Jayla Belton in 1996. However, a re-examine of evidence in 1999 helped prove her innocence.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The 36-year-old woman who was injured during an officer-involved shooting last weekend in Copperas Cove made national headlines when she was 11 years old.

6 News learned Lacresha Murray from Austin was the youngest person ever convicted in Texas of capital murder.

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of 2-year-old Jayla Belton in 1996.

Belton died after suffering apparent blows. A medical examiner's report estimated Belton's time of death, which was when Murray was with her.

She was convicted two months after she was arrested.

About five months after her convicted, a judge ordered a second trial because Murray had not been offered a defense. Despite getting access to new lawyers and unlimited resources, Murray was convicted again in 1997.

However, in 1999 the Third Court of Appeals set aside the conviction after national media attention and a report by 60 Minutes in which a medical examiner retracted a claim made during the trial.

A re-examination of the medical evidence concluded that the 2-year-old was injured before being left with Murray who was acting as a babysitter when the child succumbed to the injury and died.

Murray was involved in an officer-involved shooting on May 23 in Copperas Cove. According to the police department, she was shot by off-duty officer Eric Stoneburner in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.

Stonebuner resigned after the incident. He was charged with aggravated assault.

6 News spoke to Murray who said she is lucky to be alive after the incident.

"I know he was shooting to kill," said Murray. "By the grace of God I am still here. I just hope he gets some help."

Murray told 6 News she moved to Copperas Cove looking to for new beginnings.