Woman injured after being shot at Hangover Bar & Grill in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — Officers with the Killeen Police Department are investigating a shooting at a bar that left one woman injured early May 16.

Police responded to a call around 2:20 a.m. about shots fired at Hangover Club at 104 W. Elms Rd., officials said. While officers were on the way, they learned there was a shooting victim at the scene.

Upon arriving, Killeen officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in critical, but stable condition, they said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, KPD said.