Woman injured after being shot at Hangover Bar & Grill in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — Officers with the Killeen Police Department are investigating a shooting at a bar that left one woman injured early May 16.
Police responded to a call around 2:20 a.m. about shots fired at Hangover Club at 104 W. Elms Rd., officials said. While officers were on the way, they learned there was a shooting victim at the scene.
Upon arriving, Killeen officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in critical, but stable condition, they said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, KPD said.
Detectives ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or via their website.