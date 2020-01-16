KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a crash Wednesday in Killeen.

An officer who was patrolling the area of the 8200 block of E. Trimmier Rd. around 10:30 p.m. drove up on the crash. Killeen police said the officer found a woman, 32-year-old Christina Marie Nowacki, unconscious behind the wheel after she lost control and slammed into a tree. Paramedics pronounced Nowacki dead.

Investigators said she was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic south on E. Trimmier when she lost control and hit the tree.

It is unclear what caused Nowacki to lose control. The crash remains under investigation.

