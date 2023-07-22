'Everybody is devastated': Three killed in house fire on the northeast side of San Antonio

The fire started around 3 a.m. in a home on Winding Oak Drive near Birch Tree Street.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were killed and three others remain hospitalized after in a tragic house fire early Saturday morning on the northeast side of San Antonio.

The fire started around 3 a.m. in a home on Winding Oak Drive, near Birch Tree Street.

When SAPD arrived on scene they kicked the door down and could hear people screaming inside the house. Firefighters eventually arrived and embarked on a rescue operation.

SAFD Fire Chief Charles Hood said two adults and one child died in the fire. Three others were taken to the hospital.

Among the deceased is a 29-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy. The Medical Examiner has identified the other adult as 50-year-old Felicia Ann Valadez.

Hood believes the fire may have started in the garage before spreading to the rest of the home. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Hood added it appeared the home may have not had working smoke alarms.

“Everybody is devastated," Lisa Fry said.

Fry said it was not until she woke up Saturday morning that she realized her neighbor's house had caught fire.

"I was hoping everybody got out because it didn’t look like the whole house burned down," Fry said.

When Fry learned up the deaths, she said she was heartbroken. She said while she did not know the family well, they were always friendly and would say hello each time she walked by the house.

On Saturday, firefighters knocked on each door in the neighborhood to offer free smoke alarms. Fry said this tragedy has served as wake-up call.

“It’s so sad," she said. "I hope it’s not true, I hope there was an alarm in there. But I have to keep my family safe, so we’re going to get ours replaced.”

Hood said in remarks to the media that his crew members will be greatly affected by this incident.

"Members that were here tonight, we will make sure that they get a critical incident stress debrief," he said. "It's very challenging to see some of the images and experience what they experienced, bringing out a family of six."

