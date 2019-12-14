WACO, Texas — One woman is dead after a vehicle hit her while she was walking on Waco Drive.
According to the Waco Police Department, the crash happened around 3:30 a.m early Saturday morning near the I-35 bridge.
The woman has been identified and police are working to notify next of kin.
Crash reconstruction detectives are assisting Waco PD with their ongoing investigation.
