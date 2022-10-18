Deadly multi-vehicle crash in Troy kills one

Police have identified the victim as Sambria Shaley Canty of Killeen.

TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported a deadly crash in Troy that claimed the life of a Killeen woman.

Troopers have identified the victim as Sambria Shaley Canty.

According to a report by DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko, Canty was traveling the wrong way down IH-35 in Troy when the accident occurred, driving north in the southbound lane. Canty reportedly crashed into a passenger van traveling south.

Troopers say that Canty's car was disabled in the crash, and was then struck by a tractor trailer and a pickup while the car was in the roadway.

The department has stated that Canty was transported to the Baylor Scott & White Emergency Room in Temple where she died of her injuries.

Troopers report that the other drivers involved suffered only minor injuries.

DPS stated that the crash is still under investigation, and a toxicology report is pending. A complete copy of the crash is available at Texas.gov.