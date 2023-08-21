One dead in single-vehicle crash in Whitney

DPS troopers said a 49-year-old woman died at the scene.

WHITNEY, Texas — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Whitney, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said 49-year-old Kim Leventhal was killed in the crash on Thursday, Aug. 17.

According to DPS, Leventhal, a resident of Whitney, was traveling northbound on FM 933 in a 2000 Nissan Frontier SUV. For unknown reasons, DPS said Leventhal crossed over into the southbound lane, leaving the roadway and entering the bar ditch.

Leventhal reportedly died on the scene. Next of kin have been notified, according to DPS.

DPS said the crash is currently under investigation. No further information has been given at this time.

A completed copy of the crash report can be found online at Texas.gov.