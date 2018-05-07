A woman was pulled to safety after driving her car into the Brazos River in Waco early Thursday morning. It happened just after midnight near the Vietnam Memorial on University Park Drive.

Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum says the department's swift water team was able to get her out quickly and says when she was rescued she still had a pulse and was breathing. The woman, in her 20's, was taken to a nearby hospital and is recovering. What caused her to drive into the river is still under investigation.

© 2018 KCEN