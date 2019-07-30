WACO, Texas — Waco police were asking for the public's help Tuesday to find a woman missing since July 26.

Tiffany Ann Campbell, 36, was reported missing by her family, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

Swanton said her last known address was the New Road Inn in Waco. She has not been seen since leaving the motel last week, Swanton said.

Campbell is 4'11", weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Swanton said she was reported to have medical issues that required medication. She was last seen with a man named Douglas Lawson.

She has used the following names, Tiffany Elrod and Tiffany Barnett, Swanton said.

Anyone who sees her, should call Waco police at 254-750-7500.