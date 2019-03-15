TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police said they don’t believe a woman’s report of a rock hitting her car Friday is related to this week’s rock-throwing incidents.

A woman called police around 7:45 a.m. to report a rock hit her car as she was driving along Loop and 31st Street.

The caller said she wasn’t sure that something had been thrown, but called to be safe, police said.

Investigators went to the area, but did not see anything suspicious, police said. They said they believe something may have been kicked up from another vehicle and the object hit her vehicle.

This comes after two cars were hit with rocks near overpasses along I-35 in Temple this week. And a report of objects being thrown on I-14 in Belton.

In the first incident on Saturday, Keila Flores was killed when a rock the size of a football broke through the windshield of a car she was the passenger in and hit her in the face. The vehicle was traveling along I-35 between exits 303 and 305 when the incident happened, police said.

Flores died at Baylor Scott and White Hospital on Sunday. Her memorial service is set for Saturday.

No one was hurt in the second incident that was reported near exit 302 on Tuesday morning. Police said a rock hit the sunroof of a Volkswagen on the road.

It’s unclear if the incidents are connected.

Temple police said officers are making extra passes through their districts, if necessary, as they investigate the cases.

