A woman in Killeen was shot in the chest Thursday morning but managed to get herself to the hospital, according to Ofelia Miramontez with the Killeen Police Department.

Miramontez said Metroplex Hospital called police just after 8:30 a.m. to report they had a woman there with a gunshot wound. She was flown to Baylor Scott and White Hospital. Miramontez said she was alert and talking to the medical staff.

The woman said it happened in the 800 block of Sissom Road. Officers with the Special Missions Unit, a division within the Killeen Police Department SWAT team, responded to the area after getting reports that a person was refusing to come out of a fourplex, according to Miramontez. The person eventually came out peacefully and was questioned by detectives.

As of this writing, police had not reported any arrests. Miramontez said they did not know what lead up to the shooting.

Custom

© 2018 KCEN