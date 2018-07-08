WACO, Tx — A woman was struck and killed while crossing a roadway in Waco.

It happened at 10:41 p.m. on the access road of the 5000 block of JH Kultgen Expressway.

The female pedestrian has been identified as 47-year-old Debra Sue Sutton.

Sutton was walking toward Baylor Scott & White- Hillcrest when she was struck in the Southbound lane of the road.

The driver of the Toyota sedan pulled over to check on the victim.

AMR and Waco Fire responded to the scene, where Sutton was pronounced dead.

According initial reports, no charges have been filed at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates on this story.

© 2018 KCEN