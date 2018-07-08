WACO, Tx — A woman was struck and killed while crossing a road in Waco, according to Waco Police. It happened at 10:41 p.m. on the I-35 access road of the 5000 block of JH Kultgen Expressway.

Police identified the woman as 47-year-old Debra Sue Sutton. Police said Sutton was walking toward Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest when she was struck in the Southbound lane of the road. Emergency responders were unable to save her and she died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Toyota sedan pulled over to check on the victim and Waco Police said no charges were filed against the driver.

