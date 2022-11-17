Woman struck twice, dies trying to cross road on I-14

It is unknown if the second driver knew at the time what they had hit, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko.

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman died Thursday morning after being struck by two vehicles on Interstate-14 between Killeen and Copperas Cove.

The woman was trying to cross the road when she was struck by a unidentified car, according to Texas Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko.

The driver stoppped to help the woman but before they could, another car ran over the woman and kept going. It is unknown if the second driver knew at the time what they had hit, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko.

The woman was hit near Bell Tower overpass, according to Washko. As of 8:30 a.m., heavy traffic was backed up in eastbound lanes going into Copperas Cove.