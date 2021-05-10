'Know there is hope' | Woman whose family was impacted by suicide shares message of hope

No matter what you're dealing with Jennifer Warnick wants people to know it's okay to not be okay, just don't give up.

WACO, Texas — Mental Illness Awareness Week is Oct. 3-9. This year’s awareness campaign for the National Alliance on Mental Illness is "Together for Mental Health,” where they’ll focus on the importance of advocating for better care for people with serious mental illness.

Jennifer Warnick and her family were impacted when she lost her mom to suicide in 2011. She wants people to know they are not alone.

"My mom left this world believing that she wasn't loved and no one cared to hear her story and I guarantee you every person that stood in the room the day we laid her to rest cared and would have loved to hear her story,” Warnick said.

After losing her mom, Warnick said there was a huge gaping hole that she couldn't make sense of, but now she has made it her life's mission to raise awareness about mental health and suicide.

"I just don't want any other family or friends of mine, or anybody, complete strangers, I don't want them to go through what our family has gone through and I want those who are still here, still struggling to know there is hope," Warnick said.

She is now a board member for the Central Texas chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and she started the Out of the Darkness Walk in Waco eight years ago, which provides community and hope for survivors of suicide loss and those with lived experience.

"I feel like my mom saved not only my life, but she saved everybody that has been at least touched through the walk,” Warnick said. “Because of her I’m doing this.”

Warnick said her mom was full of hope. She loved and was loved but she battled with several mental health conditions for years that eventually took over.

"A lot of people think that it's just one thing that's caused them to take their life. In reality it's a bunch of different puzzle pieces that all come together," Warnick said.

No matter what you're dealing with Warnick wants people to know it's okay to not be okay, just don't give up.

"You've have to know when it's not ok and ask for that help, whether it's talking to a friend, seeing your doctor, you know whatever that is for you to reach out,” Warnick said.

There is an Out of the Darkness Greater Fort Hood Walk Saturday October 9 at 9 a.m. You can register here.