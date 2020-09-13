She is 'vulnerable to any predator' | 20-year-old Houston woman with autism hasn't been seen since Friday

Martina Lopez is said to be "very naive and childlike, which makes her vulnerable," according to volunteers with Texas EquuSearch.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are hoping the public can help them find a missing woman who has several medical conditions which can leave her vulnerable to the elements and other people.

Martina Lopez, 20, was last seen in the 6800 block of Roswell Street on Friday, Sept. 11 at about 10 p.m.

Texas EquuSearch released this statement on Tuesday about her disappearance:

"The search for 20 year-old Martina Lopez is quickly intensifying so we can find her safe, and prevent her from being harmed. Martina has several serious medical issues, and she is not intellectually able to know she is in danger. Martina is very naive and childlike, which makes her vulnerable to any predator. Our searchers are working around the clock to find t his girl safe. Please make your viewers and readers aware of how urgent it is to find Martina quick. Her physical and mental well-being depends it. "

Also on Tueday, EquuSearch put out a request for volunteers to search by foot and ATV at the 2400 block of S. MacGregor way, the other side of Houston from where she was reported missing.

EquuSearch on Monday modified the original photo and description of the missing woman: "Martina has several, very serious medical issues such as Autism, epilepsy and others. Martina was wearing pink Barbie biker shorts, a gray long-sleeved thermal pajama shirt with candy canes, pink flowery shoes (similar to picture above), a pale pink & blue tie dyed hoody, and rose pink backpack purse (similar to picture above)."

Lopez's family told police she has also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She's about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown eyes and red hair.

Over the weekend it was said the last time she was seen was near the METRO rail Red Line near Fulton and 610 North.