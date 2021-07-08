Woman found dead in apartment after missing her prenatal doctor's appointment, Chambers County deputies say

The family of the missing woman told Chambers County deputies she had not been heard from for 10 days.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies discovered the body of a woman in an apartment after she had missed her prenatal doctor’s appointment, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made late Wednesday night in the 7700 block of FM 3180.

Deputies had been notified of about a possible missing person. The family of the missing woman told deputies she had not been heard from for 10 days.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence where they discovered the body of the woman inside an apartment at the location. It is believed that she had been deceased for an extended period of time.

Chambers County Precinct 6 Justice of the Peace Judge Larry Cryer arrived on scene and pronounced the woman dead. An autopsy has been ordered.

The investigation is ongoing.