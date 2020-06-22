Women plotted robbery that ended in fatal shooting, Killeen Police say

Breez Breann Collier, 24, of Harker Heights and Jessica Helen Hampton, 18, of Killeen, were charged with murder. Both have bonds set at $1,000,000.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive after a 911 call about a shooting on June 14 at about 1:59 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot and killed lying at the intersection of Evergreen and Florence Road. That man was later identified as 24-year-old Shareef Raekwon Alibarnett.

Breez Breann Collier, 24, of Harker Heights and Jessica Helen Hampton, 18, of Killeen, were charged with murder in the death of Alibarnett.

Investigations later showed that Collier and Hampton agreed to meet with Alibarnett on the night of the murder.

Both planned and worked together to carry out a robbery of Alibarnett. During the robbery, Alibarnett was shot and killed.

Both Collier and Hampton were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin who set their bond at $1,000,000 and are currently in the Bell County Jail.