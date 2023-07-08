Woodway firefighters extinguish 'large' condominium fire

The Woodway Public Safety Department said one child was treated for smoke inhalation and an officer was treated for heat exhaustion.

WOODWAY, Texas — Firefighters in Woodway extinguished a large fire at the Woodway Condominiums on Saturday, July 8, according to the Woodway Public Safety Department.

The department stated they received a call about an apartment fully engulfed in flames at 6:50 a.m. Firefighters were reportedly on scene three minutes later.

Details on the damage done by the fire have not been given at this time, but the department described the fire as "large" and said they were able to contain the blaze to one building before extinguishing it.

According to the department, one child was treated for possible smoke inhalation and an officer was treated for heat exhaustion.

After the fire was put out, the Woodway Public Safety Department extended their thanks to those who had assisted.

Fire Corps, a volunteer program, reportedly provided a rehab bus for firefighters to cool down in after being exposed to the high heat, and the American Red Cross has already begun speaking to the victims to assist them.

The department said members of the community also provided water and food to officers and victims, and offered to help where they could.

The department thanked everyone who assisted during the fire, and said they are blessed to serve them.