Woodway HEB robbed Thursday, police looking for suspect

WOODWAY, Texas — Woodway Public Safety Department officers responded to a robbery report at the H-E-B Grocery Store at 9100 S. Woodway Dr. on Thursday at 6:18 p.m.

A man that was wearing a dark cap, mask, grey t-shirt and shorts reportedly went to the customer service center desk and demanded money, according to Woodway police.

The suspect said he was armed with a handgun, although the gun was not seen. The man then put an undisclosed amount of money in a Wal-Mart plastic bag and left the store, according to Woodway police.

The suspect fled the scene in a grey four door passenger vehicle. Hewitt and Waco police were notified, but the suspect was not located. No one was injured during this incident and it is currently under investigation, according to Woodway police.

If you have information, please contact the Woodway Police at 254-772-4470 or email tips to Tips@woodwaymail.org.