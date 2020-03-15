WOODWAY, Texas — A Woodway man requested to self-quarantine after his roommate was exposed to the Bell County man who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Woodway city manager said the man works in the public safety department and has no symptoms of coronavirus. However, he requested they self-quarantine in an abundance of caution although he and his roommate were not showing any symptoms of the virus.

The Woodway employee's regular job functions do not put them in direct contact with the public.

City of Woodway officials have notified the McLennan County Health District. They were advised that only people who come in direct contact with confirmed cases of the virus need to be reported.

The employee will work from home for 14 days as a precaution, and city officials will monitor his health on a daily basis. So far, the employee has not shown any signs of illness.

“Woodway’s priority is and always will be the health and safety of our residents and our employees,” Woodway Mayor Bob Howard said. “That employee’s prompt action is indicative of the type of people we have working for our city, taking a proactive stance to protect others.”