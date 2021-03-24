'It was my faith in God' | Woodway nursing home resident happy to see family again

With nursing homes opening up to visitors, residents, like Dorothy Jander, are happy to see loved ones again after a long, unprecedented year.

WOODWAY, Texas — Dorothy Jander is 97-years-old and lives at the Saint Anthony Care Center in Woodway and like so many others in nursing homes across the country, not seeing family has had an impact.

"It was very hard on me, the hardest time of my life, going through this virus," Jander said.

The good news for Jander and others like her, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has expanded visitation for nursing facilities across the state. Fully vaccinated nursing facility residents are now allowed close, in-person visits with family members and friends who are not designated essential caregivers.

Jander, who shares a room with a roommate, keeps to herself and crochets and works on puzzles to help pass the time, looking forward seeing her family on weekends.

"Yes, it was the faith of God that pulled me through it. I prayed very hard every day and the Lord pulled me through it," she said. "I don't think I could have made it without my faith."

The walls on Jander's side of the room are covered in photographs of loved ones, her armoire still decorated with Christmas cards. All of them are keepsakes in the midst of a pandemic.

"It was very enlightening. I really missed them and I didn't think that I would make it but I did make it through it...it was very hard," she said.

Jander said her family now visits twice a week and the first time she saw them come through the door, the feeling, she said, was hard to describe.

"First of all, I get a good hug and then we talk about how I'm doing and how I'm feeling, but when I saw them come through that door, I knew I made it," she said.

In a lost year for so many, Jander, too, has missed out on many things but is making up for lost time, as fast as she can.

"On Sunday, I went to my Granddaughters bridal shower and I got to hold my great grand daughter for the first time," she said with laugh while crocheting in her room.