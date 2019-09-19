WOODWAY, Texas —

The Woodway Public Safety Department announced the passing of Police K9 Gerry on Facebook Thursday.

Gerry suffered liver failure.

“After days of radio graphs, ultrasounds, lab work, and consultations, the difficult decision to let Gerry cross over the Rainbow Bridge was made” the Facebook post said.

Gerry worked with the Woodway PD for 4 ½ years and located numerous items of drug paraphernalia and recovered more than $11,300. He also attended various department and city events. He was a staple in the community.

The Woodway PSD thanked the South Bosque Veterinary Clinic and everyone who met and loved Gerry.

“His presence will be greatly missed not only here at the department, but by all of Woodway” Woodway PSD said. “Rest easy, furry fella, we will take it from here.”

Woodway PSD

Popular stories:

UFO videos posted by Blink-182 are real and never should have been released, Navy confirms

Niagara Bottling looking for employees in Temple

Rogers community supports 6-week-old with serious heart condition





