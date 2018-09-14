A former Baylor professor was found unconscious inside his burning home on Wednesday, but survived thanks to the actions of a Woodway Police officer.

Terry Mason responded to the house fire on Raven Dr. as a police officer, but it was his training as a firefighter that helped to save Dale Allen's life.

“We have our slow days, and we have days where it gets pretty hectic, and that’s what makes it good," said Mason.

When Mason arrived, an Oncor employee told him a man was inside. Mason tried to go in after him, but the heat was too much.

"I got real low on the floor,” said Mason. “I could hear a man moaning. It sounded like 10 to 15 feet off into a hallway on my left. I tried to make it to him, but I couldn’t make it to him at that time."

Mason went back out, threw on a breathing apparatus and used his skills as a Woodway firefighter to try again.

"I'm almost crawling on my belly. All I have is a flash light and a mask on," said Mason.

Mason eventually made it down the hallway and saw 83-year-old Allen's feet.

"So I grabbed him by the ankles and pulled him as hard as I could out of the hallway. The heat was so overwhelming. The floor was so hot. I actually burned my hand a little bit,” said Mason.

He said it took the help of Assistant Police Chief Larry Adams and Officer Sean Fallon to get Allen out of the house. Allen was sent to Parkland Hospital in Dallas with severe burns. Mason also went to the hospital for smoke inhalation. He went back to work that same night.

"For many people it’s a once in a career opportunity to save someone’s life, and when you get the opportunity you just hope you perform well,” said Mason.

According to Allen’s daughter's Facebook page, was in the ICU burn unit at Parkland Hospital. They were not certain if Allen's burns were 2nd or 3rd degree.

The Woodway Police chief said Mason, Fallon, and Assistant Police Chief Larry Adams will receive a lifesaving award in October.

© 2018 KCEN