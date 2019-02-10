WOODWAY, Texas — The Woodway Public Safety Department welcomed its newest officer Tuesday.

K9 Cody became the department's fourth K9 to enter service.

He will be taking over for K9 Gerry, who died in September after he was diagnosed with liver failure.

RELATED: Woodway K9 dies due to liver failure

"Cody is extremely excited to begin his career at Woodway and spent the day meeting his fellow officers and staff," WPSD wrote in a Facebook post.

