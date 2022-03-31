Woodway teen indicted on 10 counts of child pornography

Woodway public safety officials said the 17-year-old told investigators he had downloaded and viewed child pornography two years ago.

WOODWAY, Texas — Nicholas Andrew Johnson, now 20, has been indicted on ten counts of child pornography.

In 2019, Members of the Woodway Public Safety Department Criminal Investigation Division arrested Johnson after a tip about a shared file of child pornography on social media, according to Bret Crook, the city's director of public safety.

While officers were searching Johnson's residence, they located more files of leud acts on his computer, Crook told 6 News.

In an interview with investigators, Johnson admitted he had downloaded and viewed child pornography digitally, Crookexplained.