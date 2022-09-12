'Work With Me' in Killeen creating new space for parents, college kids

Work, chill, make the space all your own at Work With Me

KILLEEN, Texas — Nancy Thai had been looking for a place she could get out but also bring her kid.

Being a military spouse, she says she finds herself at home often and sometimes the lifestyle can be lonely.

So she stopped looking, and created a space herself.

"I wanted to create a space where I can take my kids somewhere and work," Thai said. "And I know there's spaces where I can take my kids to play, but I can't work there. Or I can take myself to work there, but I can't take my kids there without running after them and I wanted to create a space so that it's kind of all in one."

So she started 'Work With Me' in Killeen.

Alongside fellow military spouse Valerie Rader, the two are spreading the word about their business with the hopes that people take a chance on their co-working space.

Thai and Rader say the space is not a day care, but the area is kid friendly so parents can come in and get some work done at a different place than home with their kids in close proximity.

"I'm like, 'okay, I will do it with you.' But you know, I'm gonna have to bring my kid because I don't trust anybody to watch my kid," Rader said she told Thai when she asked her to join in the business venture.

The two met at a mental health seminar and have become friends and co-workers since.

Now they're providing a space to a variety of people who want to work or relax.

"I wanted this to kind of be a spot, let's say we want to do a study group and the coffee shops are too loud, then we can get a conference room and that can work for you," Thai said.

'Work With Me' is in a soft opening phase now, and is hoping for a grand opening in the new year.

Both Thai and Rader say just give them a chance and you might like the space you're in.

"We're putting ourselves out there so that we want people to come by to ask, Thai said.