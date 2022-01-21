Workforce Solutions of Central Texas to accept multi-million dollar grant aimed to help transitioning soldiers, military spouses

At the celebration, local and state leaders will speak, along with past grant recipients who will share their stories about the program and how it has helped them.

KILLEEN, Texas — **The video above was published during May 2021.**

Workforce Solutions of Central Texas (WSCT) will hold a check-signing celebration next Thursday, Jan. 27, in Killeen for the multi-million dollar grant it received to help transitioning soldiers and military spouses.

In a news release on Friday, WSCT announced that it will be presented with a $7.8 million check to help military and military families in the Fort Hood area. The celebration will be at the Killeen WSCT center, 300 Cheyenne Dr., from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

At the celebration, local and state leaders will speak, along with past grant recipients who will share their stories about the program and how it has helped them after their military career.

The grant will provide workforce training services at Fort Hood and in the seven counties surrounding the post to service members and their spouses dislocated by delays caused by the pandemic.