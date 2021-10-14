World War ll veteran and hero celebrates 100th birthday

William T. Johnston received the WWII Victory medal when he was just 24 years old

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — William T. Johnston served as a carpenter’s mate second class during World War 2, received the WWII Victory medal when he was just 24 years old and turned 100 on Thursday.

“Well, we're sitting here talking to a number of people and we want to reminisce on the places I have been and [what I’ve] been through with my 100 years, it’s been one hell of a ride, believe me,” Johnston said.

His daughter Kathleen Hicks said it’s surreal to see her father make it to 100.

“I have to admit each time I come down here and leave, I wonder if it’s the last time and then there’s another time and another time and I hope the other times keep coming,” Hicks said.

WWII Veteran William T. Johnston turns 100 today



His birthday celebration includes a proclamation from the City of Bryan & a dinner at Olive Garden.



— Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) October 15, 2021

Hicks said she knows her father won’t live forever, but she also knows that he’s had a wonderful life.

“That’s what’s going to make it easier to say goodbye,” Hicks said, “because he has had a wonderful life for so long and that’s the way I look at it.”

Even at 100 Hicks said her father is still making jokes like how Bill said Eisenhower delayed D-day until the 6th because the 4th was his [Bill’s] wedding anniversary.

“He said ok Bill we’ll delay it two days and we had it on the 6th,” Johnston said.

Johnston was presented with a proclamation written by the mayor of Bryan Andrew Nelson for his 100 birthday.