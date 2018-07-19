Belton — Fans of marching band and music alike might have something to forward to Thursday night in Belton.

Thirteen top Drump Corps International groups will take the field at Belton High School for DCI Central Texas.

"The shows are absolutely crazy," Josh Ballinger, of the Boston Crusaders, said. "There's props on the field-- there's tarps, weapons flying through the air."

Laura Vokey of the Crusaders from the Dallas area added, "All the big dogs are coming, and we're all going to perform our incredible shows for the people of Central Texas."

Drum Corps are groups brass and percussion players who march alongside color guard and stationary percussion artists.

It's the fourth year DCI Central Texas has happened in Belton, but this time it will move from UMHB's Crusader Stadium to Belton HS's Tiger Field.

This will be several of the 13 groups' final performance ahead of Saturday's Southwest Championships in San Antonio, a precursor to the DCI World Championships.

"We call it the major leagues of music because it is at the level," Crusaders Assistant Corps Director Ron Lambert said. "(People) will get to see something that's beyond what they could ever imagine."

But with record-setting heat hitting the area, the corps will have have to beat the heat to make sure they make it on the field Thursday night. To combat the extreme temperatures, Crusaders have taps attached to their kitchen truck which dispense Gatorade.

"We always have ice ready for them," Lambert said. "We've always got water and pedialyte, too."

Ballinger said they fill up coolers at each meal and break up rehearsals.

"We went inside for a bit to learn choreography," Ballinger said. "It's not that bad when they break it up."

DCI Central Texas begins Thursday at 6:30 p.m..

For ticket information, click here.

