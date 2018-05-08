Riesel — For a group of bikers traveling through Central Texas, it's the ride of a lifetime.

About a dozen wounded warriors left on a 1,500-mile journey to the Sturgis bike rally in South Dakota Aug. 4. For many of them, the journey is much more than a road trip.

Retired Army Cmdr. Sgt. Maj. Michael Eyer said he organized the trip hoping it would would be therapeutic.

"A lot of veterans feel a sense of relief because they no longer worry about what's on their minds," Eyer said. "Just what's on the road."

Retired Army Master Sgt. Terry Watson said the trip is an opportunity for wounded warriors to "reintegrate" and connect with each other.

The drive started near Houston and is expected to take three days traveling through Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The group will spend about three days in South Dakota, going on several rides once there.

