Three people are dead after a wrong way crash on I-14 Saturday morning, according to Texas State Troopers.
State Troopers say around 2 a.m. a wrong way driver was approaching a car traveling eastbound in the westbound lane. The vehicle collided head on causing the three deaths.
The wrong way driver's car was engulfed in flames, according to state troopers.
