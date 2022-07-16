State Troopers say around 2 a.m. a wrong way driver was approaching a car traveling eastbound in the westbound lane.

Three people are dead after a wrong way crash on I-14 Saturday morning, according to Texas State Troopers.

State Troopers say around 2 a.m. a wrong way driver was approaching a car traveling eastbound in the westbound lane. The vehicle collided head on causing the three deaths.

The wrong way driver's car was engulfed in flames, according to state troopers.

6 News is confirming the location and more information.