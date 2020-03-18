AMARILLO, Texas —

Chairman of the Veterans Land Board George P. Bush asked the community for 100 hundred birthday wishes for WWII and Korean War Veteran William “Bud” McDearman Jr. for his centennial birthday.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Bush asked that all birthday wishes be sent virtually, rather than through the mail. Bush asked that the community come together and ensure that, despite the circumstances, this courageous Veteran's 100th birthday is properly celebrated.

Bud was born in Hamby, Texas and served in the Navy from 1937-1950. He then served in the Air Force from 1950-1959 and retired as a Sr. Master Sergeant. His wife Millie passed away in December of 2015. He now lives in the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo. On April 8, Bud will turn 100 years old.

If you would like to join in celebrating his birthday, post a video or birthday wish in the comments of his birthday post on Facebook and Twitter. Use the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBud on Twitter. Let’s make sure he receives 100 birthday wishes for his 100th birthday!

