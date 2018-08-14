TEMPLE — On Tuesday, World War II veteran Frank Thompson was awarded 7 medals for his service in World War II. Thompson said he has been waiting for these medals for more than 70 years. He served from 1943 to 1945 as a part of the 43rd infantry division.

Thompson reached out to Congressman John Carter after finding out he was eligible for a bronze star for serving overseas. Congressman Carter presented Thompson with all of the medals during a ceremony at the American Legion in Temple.

