Aqib Talib's brother wanted in killing of youth coach at North Texas football game, police say

LANCASTER, Texas — A man was fatally shot during an argument at a youth football game Saturday evening in Lancaster, south of Dallas, police said in a news release.

Police identified the suspect as Yaqub Salik Talib, who remained wanted by authorities on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting at the football game happened about 8:50 p.m. at the Lancaster Community Park at 1749 Jefferson Street in Lancaster, which is in southeast Dallas County.

Police said responding officers were told of a "disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew," according to a news release.

While the disagreement unfolded, the coaches got into a physical altercation, and one of the people involved in the fight fired a gun. One man was shot, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to the news release.

While authorities haven't officially released an identification, coaches with the youth team D.E.A. Dragons told WFAA the victim was Mike Hickmon.

“We saw one of our coaches laying down on the ground right there. It was tough," Dragons' president Mike Freeman said. “More than just a coach. Great father, great man, great role model, great mentor.”

Police named Yaqub Talib as the suspect, but more information about his involvement in the shooting was not released.

Talib is the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. Both are coaches on the North Dallas United Bobcats, the other team playing at the time of the shooting.

Tevar Watson owns the team and was on another field cleaning up at the time of the shooting. He's been friends with Hickmon for roughly a decade after the two played in a 9v9 adult football league.

“I think it’s all senseless, man. Yesterday was probably the worst day of my life man," he said. “Lost a good guy. What we call a standup guy, one of the guys that’s there for his family.”

Watson said roughly 80 kids were in the area when it happened.

“I held my son after that for 20 minutes of him just crying because no kid should have to see that," he said.

Freeman said the argument started when Hickmon went to pick up a football and someone kicked it away. That led to the fighting and eventually the shooting.

Hickmon, 43, had been an offensive coordinator on the team for two years and made a name for himself playing at Maceo Smith High School and then the University of North Texas. His son was one of the 9-year-olds on the field at the time of the shooting.

“I held his son, Little Mike Jr, and I held him like my son, and it was very, very, very hard to hold him and console him because again – just letting him know that we’ll be there for him," Freeman said.

The team will begin school Monday, just two days after the shooting, and Freeman said they're trying to get counselors for the team.

“I’m lost at words. I don’t know how to explain it to the kids. That’s the part that I’m stuck on right now. How do I explain it them. Why?," Freeman said. “This is something that these kids will remember for the rest of their life. They’ll never forget this moment.”

Police were asking anyone with information about Talib's whereabouts to call detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756.