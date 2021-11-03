Yettie Polk Park one of eight Texas parks to receive statewide award

The Belton park is one of only eight throughout the state to receive the award this year.

A Lone Star Legacy Park is one that holds special prominence in a community and the state. To be considered, a park must endure the test of time and become iconic to those who have visited and played on its grounds. Parks nominated must be at least 50 years old and meet criteria such as: Distinctive property design or construction, association with historic events or sites, home to unique natural features and associated with community or state-related events.

This is the tenth year TRAPS has been recognizing parks around the state.

Yettie Polk Park was established in the early 20th century in remembrance of the Polk family, which had five members die after a torrent carrying a house slammed in the Polk residence and swept the home downstream in December 1913. Only the father, W.C. Polk, and a son survived the flood.

The old home as located where a Gazebo and oak tree are today.

Belton acquired the lot in 1919 and began holding community events on the property that same year, with many more events held there in the following years.

The Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail was added in 2006, which connects Yettie Polk Park to Harris Community Park and Liberty Park.